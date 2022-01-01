Rice bowls in Ontario
Ontario restaurants that serve rice bowls
World Fried Chicken - Ontario
2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario
|B1 - Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Choice: White Rice, Red Garlic Fried Rice, or Chicken Fried Rice
Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario
4275 Concours Street, Ontario
|Spam Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Spam / Steamed Rice / Fried Eggs / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions
|RENDAAAANG CURRY RICE BOWL
|$14.00
Beef Curry / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Green Chilli / Crispy Onions / Scallions
|Longanisa Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Longanisa Sausage / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Fried Garlic