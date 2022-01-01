Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Ontario

Ontario restaurants
Ontario restaurants that serve rice bowls

World Fried Chicken image

 

World Fried Chicken - Ontario

2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
B1 - Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Choice: White Rice, Red Garlic Fried Rice, or Chicken Fried Rice
More about World Fried Chicken - Ontario
Item pic

 

Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario

4275 Concours Street, Ontario

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spam Rice Bowl$10.00
Spam / Steamed Rice / Fried Eggs / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions
RENDAAAANG CURRY RICE BOWL$14.00
Beef Curry / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Green Chilli / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Longanisa Rice Bowl$13.00
Longanisa Sausage / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Fried Garlic
More about Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario

