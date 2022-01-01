Chili in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve chili
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Green Tomato Grill - Orange
1419 North Tustin St, Orange
|-Chili Verde-
|$0.50
|Chili Lime Popcorn
|$1.25
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1535 W Katella Ave, Orange
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
|Chili Mac - Bowl
|$10.50
More about Wing Ferno
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ferno
776 N. Tustin St, Orange
|Sweet Thai Chili Dip
|$1.49
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
307 E Katella Ave, Orange
|Qrt of Chili
|$13.99
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.