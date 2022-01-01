Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve chili

Green Tomato Grill - Orange image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Orange

1419 North Tustin St, Orange

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chili Verde-$0.50
Chili Lime Popcorn$1.25
More about Green Tomato Grill - Orange
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.6 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
LG Chili Cheese Fries$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
Chili Mac - Bowl$10.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Wing Ferno image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ferno

776 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Thai Chili Dip$1.49
More about Wing Ferno
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Qrt of Chili$13.99
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Sauce - Chili Oil$0.50
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange

