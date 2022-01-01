Octopus in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve octopus
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
190 S Glassell St, Orange
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$22.00
homemade harissa | black olive yogurt |
rosemary fried potatoes | pickled celery
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
1891 N. Tustin St, Orange
|Fried Baby Octopus
|$9.00
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Wazabi Sushi - Orange
240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange
|Twilight Octopus
|$16.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with octopus, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu
|Octopus Sashimi
|$15.00
|Octopus Sushi
|$6.00