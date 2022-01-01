Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Orange

Go
Orange restaurants
Toast

Orange restaurants that serve octopus

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar

190 S Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Spanish Octopus$22.00
homemade harissa | black olive yogurt |
rosemary fried potatoes | pickled celery
More about Haven Craft Kitchen+Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

1891 N. Tustin St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Baby Octopus$9.00
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Wazabi Sushi - Orange image

 

Wazabi Sushi - Orange

240 W Chapman Ave, Ste 102, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Twilight Octopus$16.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with octopus, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu
Octopus Sashimi$15.00
Octopus Sushi$6.00
More about Wazabi Sushi - Orange
Grilled Octopus in Sweet Potato Molé image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

O SEA

109 S GLASSELL ST, Orange

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus in Spring Pea Curry$16.95
spring pea curry, crispy red potatoes, pickled shiitake mushrooms
More about O SEA

Browse other tasty dishes in Orange

Taquitos

Thai Tea

Flan

Crispy Chicken

Cornbread

Chicken Burritos

Thai Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Orange to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston