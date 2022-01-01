Spaghetti in Orange
Orange restaurants that serve spaghetti
Da Bianca Trattoria
7448 E Chapman Ave, Orange
|Spaghetti alla Bolognese
|$19.95
Rich beef, pork, and mushroom sauce
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$19.95
Pancetta, onions, creamy sauce, parmigiana cheese and egg
|Spaghetti con Polpette
|$19.95
Tomato meat sauce, two house made meat balls
Zito's Pizza
2036 N Tustin S, Orange
|Spaghetti Tray
|$42.99
|Spicy Spaghetti with Sausage & Peppers
|$11.99
Sliced Italian sausage, green bell peppers, & onions sauteed in olive oil & white wine, tossed with spaghetti & red pepper flakes then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
|Garlic Spaghetti
|$8.99
Pasta served with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese.