Turkey clubs in Orange

Orange restaurants
Orange restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

307 E Katella Ave, Orange

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

292 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ROASTED TURKEY CLUB$11.80
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Pesto Aioli
More about Bruxie
Turkey Avocado Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

143 N Glassell St, Orange

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$13.00
avocado, sliced turkey breast, red leaf lettuce, shaved red onion, drake’s farm goat cheese, peppadew jam, sourdough
More about Provisions Deli & Bottle Shop

