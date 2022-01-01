Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Osseo

Go
Osseo restaurants
Toast

Osseo restaurants that serve boneless wings

Consumer pic

 

Optimal Performance Golf

10401 93rd Ave. N., Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$14.00
More about Optimal Performance Golf
Malone’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Malone's Bar and Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings.$11.95
Boneless Wings*$11.95
Boneless Wings$11.95
More about Malone's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Osseo

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Short Ribs

Cheeseburgers

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Osseo to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston