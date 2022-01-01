Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Osterville

Osterville restaurants
Osterville restaurants that serve muffins

AMIE Bakery image

SANDWICHES

AMIE Bakery

1254 Main St, Osterville

Avg 3.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.95
More about AMIE Bakery
The Pineapple Caper image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Pineapple Caper

29 Wianno Ave, Osterville

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
More about The Pineapple Caper

