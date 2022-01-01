Salmon in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville
|Salmon Entree
|$26.00
spiced carrot puree + red quinoa & faro + wild mushrooms + salsa verde
|Graciella Salmon
|$24.00
baby greens + goat cheese + cranberry + spiced nuts + pickled onion + champagne viniagrette + salmon
|Caesar Salmon
|$21.00
romaine + parm + croutons + green goddess + salmon
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road, Painesville
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
A perfectly seasoned salmon patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and a side of chili lime aioli. Served on a pub grain hamburger bun.