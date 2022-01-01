Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Painesville

Painesville restaurants
Painesville restaurants that serve salmon

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Entree$26.00
spiced carrot puree + red quinoa & faro + wild mushrooms + salsa verde
Graciella Salmon$24.00
baby greens + goat cheese + cranberry + spiced nuts + pickled onion + champagne viniagrette + salmon
Caesar Salmon$21.00
romaine + parm + croutons + green goddess + salmon
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
Consumer pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$15.00
A perfectly seasoned salmon patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and a side of chili lime aioli. Served on a pub grain hamburger bun.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
B ROX Grill and Swill image

 

B ROX Grill and Swill

2119 Mentor Avenue, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Caesar Wrap$12.50
Atlantic Salmon - smoked in house, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Sun-dried Cranberries, Parmesan Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap.
More about B ROX Grill and Swill

