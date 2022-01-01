Fajitas in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Salsa Street
FRENCH FRIES
Salsa Street
1540 N Rand Rd, Palatine
|Street Fajitas Combo
|$21.99
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak OR shrimp, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
|Street fajita w/ steak
|$19.99
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.