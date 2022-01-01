Salmon in Palm Beach

LA GOULUE PALM BEACH image

 

LA GOULUE PALM BEACH

288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480, Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON$26.00
LoLa 41 Palm Beach image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 41 Palm Beach

290 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (1609 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$9.00
Steamed Soybeans is the pod
topped with kosher salt
The Lola Burger$25.00
Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
Grilled Wild King Salmon with Lo Mein$41.00
Water Chestnut, Snow Pea, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot, Thai Basil
