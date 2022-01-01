Cheese pizza in Park Ridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA

Mike's Pizza

742 Higgins Road, Park Ridge

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Baked Mac and Cheese Pizza
Customer favorite! A blanket of bite sized elbow noodles baked with a creamy Wisconsin cheddar cheese base.
More about Mike's Pizza
Harp and Fiddle image

 

Harp and Fiddle

110 Main St, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Pizza$9.50
With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of grapes
More about Harp and Fiddle
Item pic

 

ZAZA Cucina

608 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza ONLY$16.00
4-Cheese Pizza$18.00
mozzarella, Danish blue, cavello, pecorino, ricotta, san Marzano blend
More about ZAZA Cucina

