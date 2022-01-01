Tostadas in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Tacos 1986 Pasadena
Tacos 1986 Pasadena
20 Union Street #140, Pasadena
|Tostada
|$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Tostada
|$13.95
Crisp, flaky tortilla shell filled with refried beans, fresh lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of shredded beef or chicken
|Mini Tostada - a la carte
|$8.95
Small tostada served on a crispy corn tortilla with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.