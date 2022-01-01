Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Paterson
/
Paterson
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Paterson restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Al-Basha
1076 Main Street, Paterson
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
More about Al-Basha
Chicken Supreme - Patterson
309 Union Ave, Paterson
No reviews yet
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$8.49
Choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal
$10.99
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal
$10.99
More about Chicken Supreme - Patterson
Browse other tasty dishes in Paterson
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Cake
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Stew
More near Paterson to explore
Passaic
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Paramus
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1874 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston