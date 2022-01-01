Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille Peabody

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap$11.99
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Blt Salad

Chicken Marsala

Whoopie Pies

Chicken Piccata

Meatloaf

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Prosciutto

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston