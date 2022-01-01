Chicken salad sandwiches in Peabody
Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$11.99
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo
|$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.