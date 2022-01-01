Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Fishtown
/
Philadelphia
/
Fishtown
/
French Fries
Fishtown restaurants that serve french fries
Suraya
1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Sumac Spiced French Fries
$9.00
More about Suraya
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 Marlborough St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.3
(25 reviews)
French Fries
$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
More about Peace A Pie
Browse other tasty dishes in Fishtown
Pork Belly
Brisket
Pies
Chili
Cake
White Pizza
Salmon
More near Fishtown to explore
Old City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Bella Vista
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston