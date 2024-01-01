Pork belly in Fishtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Tostada$7.00
Crispy fried pork belly, tossed in pineapple sweet chilli
On bed of lettuce, radish sticks, black bean salad garnished with scallions
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Slow roasted pork belly with a home made chipotle-mustard BBQ Sauce. Topped with cabbage, sweet pickled serrano peppers and garnished with micro cilantro.
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twice Cooked Pork Belly Buns$32.00
chili garlic sauce, apple cabbage kimchi
More about Cheu Fishtown

