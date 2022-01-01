Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fishtown

Go
Fishtown restaurants
Toast

Fishtown restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Dog$8.50
All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.
More about Loco Pez
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic Pork Belly + Steamed Buns$30.00
ginger cabbage slaw, dill pickles, bibb lettuce, peanuts, chojang sauce.
[plus six steamed buns]
More about Cheu Fishtown
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Marinated Mahi Mahi$36.00
onion soubise, pepperonata, marjoram
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons

Browse other tasty dishes in Fishtown

Scallops

Cake

French Fries

Brisket

Salmon

Pork Belly

White Pizza

Pies

Map

More near Fishtown to explore

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston