Gyoza in Washington Square West
Washington Square West restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Kurobuta Gyoza
|$7.95
"NEW" High Quality Kurobuta of pure-bred Berkshire pigs originated from England. Superior taste of pork, these dumplings are juicy, flavorful, and tender. "The Wagyu of Pork"
|🍃Veggie Gyoza
|$7.95
Japanese vegetable dumpling, fried or steamed
