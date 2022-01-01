Pork belly in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Pork Belly
Camelback East restaurants that serve pork belly
Vecina
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix
Avg 4.5
(158 reviews)
Pork Belly Tacos
$16.00
More about Vecina
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Pork Belly Bahn Mi
$10.00
Served with cilantro, avocado, and a jalapeno-jicama slaw and garlic aioli sauce on a bolillo roll
More about Goldwater's
Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East
Ceviche
Chopped Salad
Quinoa Salad
Curry
Chili
Pancakes
Omelettes
Cake
More near Camelback East to explore
Central City
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston