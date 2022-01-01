Burritos in Central City

Smoked Brisket Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket Burrito$10.95
Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
More about Breakfast Club

