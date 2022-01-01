Burritos in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Smoked Brisket Burrito
|$10.95
Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
|Bacon & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75