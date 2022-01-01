Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Encanto

Encanto restaurants
Encanto restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$0.00
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
Spicy Fried Rice with Basil$0.00
Egg, onions, basil and your choice of protein
L16 - Spicy Fried Rice$0.00
More about Thai E-San
8ad28720-267c-423a-98bc-87662be39405 image

 

Clever Koi - Central

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$6.00
Scrambled egg, carrots, soy sauce
Fried Rice w/ Grilled Chicken$10.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Garlic, ginger, napa cabbage, julienne carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, scrambled egg, butter, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame oil and soy.
More about Clever Koi - Central

