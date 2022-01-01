Boneless wings in Pickerington

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings (10)$10.99
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

