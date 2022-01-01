Boneless wings in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington
|Boneless Wings
|$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
|Boneless Wings 1/2 lb
|$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington
Pizzeria New York - Pickerington
833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$10.99