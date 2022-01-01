Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Chicken Tenders
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$7.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville - 4305 Butler St
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Fingers
$10.00
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sliders
Grilled Chicken
Shawarma
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Nachos
More near Lawrenceville to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(877 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(706 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston