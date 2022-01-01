Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Shadyside

Go
Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Shadyside restaurants that serve french fries

Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe - East Liberty

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
VGN
More about Square Cafe - East Liberty
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
French Fries$3.50
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

Browse other tasty dishes in Shadyside

Muffins

French Toast

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Pierogies

Map

More near Shadyside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston