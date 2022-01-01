Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Shadyside
/
Pittsburgh
/
Shadyside
/
French Fries
Shadyside restaurants that serve french fries
Square Cafe - East Liberty
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.8
(726 reviews)
French Fries
$4.50
VGN
More about Square Cafe - East Liberty
Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4
(315 reviews)
French Fries
$3.50
French Fries
$3.50
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
Browse other tasty dishes in Shadyside
Muffins
French Toast
Fish Tacos
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Curry
Pierogies
More near Shadyside to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(105 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston