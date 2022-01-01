Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt pizza in Plain City

Go
Plain City restaurants
Toast

Plain City restaurants that serve blt pizza

Pioneer Pizza image

PIZZA

Pioneer Pizza

132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Original Crust BLT Pizza$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
16" Original Crust BLT Pizza$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
7" Original Crust BLT Pizza$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
More about Pioneer Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Jan & Tony’s Pizza

900 Village Blvd, Plain City

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
15" BLT Pizza$21.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side
10" BLT Pizza$15.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side
7” BLT Pizza$9.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Plain City

Garlic Bread

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Stromboli

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Plain City to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston