Blt pizza in Plain City
Plain City restaurants that serve blt pizza
More about Pioneer Pizza
PIZZA
Pioneer Pizza
132 North Chillicothe Street, Plain City
|12" Original Crust BLT Pizza
|$19.75
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
|16" Original Crust BLT Pizza
|$26.00
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
|7" Original Crust BLT Pizza
|$14.50
Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo
More about Jan & Tony’s Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Jan & Tony’s Pizza
900 Village Blvd, Plain City
|15" BLT Pizza
|$21.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side
|10" BLT Pizza
|$15.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side
|7” BLT Pizza
|$9.99
A bacon pizza topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, with mayonnaise on the side