Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Plainville

Go
Plainville restaurants
Toast

Plainville restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Hungry Bull Burger Co.

381 farmington ave, plainville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef & Bean Chili$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
house-made chili, pilsner beer cheese
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co.
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

 

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bison Chili$13.75
sustainably sourced grass fed bison, tender tomato filet, peruvian chili peppers, cherry peppers, carrots and black beans topped with scallions, crème fraiche and aged cheddar
More about Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainville

Chocolate Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Clams

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lasagna

Cheese Fries

Tacos

Waffles

Map

More near Plainville to explore

Southington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (250 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston