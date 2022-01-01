Chili in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve chili
Hungry Bull Burger Co.
381 farmington ave, plainville
|Beef & Bean Chili
|$6.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
house-made chili, pilsner beer cheese
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
24 Whiting Street, Plainville
|Bison Chili
|$13.75
sustainably sourced grass fed bison, tender tomato filet, peruvian chili peppers, cherry peppers, carrots and black beans topped with scallions, crème fraiche and aged cheddar