Lobsters in Plano

Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$15.50
Sriracha, Lobster, crab queso, Gouda on sourdough bread
|Lobster Grinder
|$14.95
Responsibly sourced Atlantic lobster meat: claw, knuckle and seafood served cold with mayo, cilantro, chives and garlic butter.
|Garlic Lobster Fries
|$14.95
Lobster, bacon, garlic, cotija cheese, parsley & house sauce
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano
|Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)
|$19.50
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.
The Bells Sweet Factory
2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano
|6oz Lobster Tail
|$28.00
Lobster tail blacken grilled or fried golden.
|Lobster Pasta
|$35.00
6oz lobster tail fried or grilled over fettuccine noodles
|Lobster Mac&Cheese
|$35.00
6oz whole lobster tail fried/grilled over Mac and cheese topped with our signature like Alfredo sauce.