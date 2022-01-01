Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve lobsters

Lobster Grilled Cheese image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$15.50
Sriracha, Lobster, crab queso, Gouda on sourdough bread
Lobster Grinder$14.95
Responsibly sourced Atlantic lobster meat: claw, knuckle and seafood served cold with mayo, cilantro, chives and garlic butter.
Garlic Lobster Fries$14.95
Lobster, bacon, garlic, cotija cheese, parsley & house sauce
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tostada (3 Pieces)$19.50
Crispy Corn Tortilla, Butter-Lemon Poached Lobster, Avocado, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Emulsion.
Item pic

 

The Bells Sweet Factory

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6oz Lobster Tail$28.00
Lobster tail blacken grilled or fried golden.
Lobster Pasta$35.00
6oz lobster tail fried or grilled over fettuccine noodles
Lobster Mac&Cheese$35.00
6oz whole lobster tail fried/grilled over Mac and cheese topped with our signature like Alfredo sauce.
