Noodle soup in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve noodle soup

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Willow Bend - ZAAP Kitchen - Willow Bend

5976 W Parker Rd Suite 304, Plano

Khao Piak Sen (Lao Chicken Noodle Soup)$12.99
Homemade tapioca rice noodles (semi-thick and chewy texture), in clear chicken broth, with chicken. Topped with green onions, cilantro, fried garlic, and dash of white pepper. Served with chili oil.
Best comfort food when sick, or hungover.
Sakhuu Thai - Plano

7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano

Crispy Duck Noodle Soup$19.00
Roasted Duck breast Egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, roasted garlic
Roasted Duck Noodle (Soup less)$28.00
Roasted boneless duck breast over egg noodles served with our specialty house gravy sauce, steamed baby Chinese Bok Choy, and roasted garlic
