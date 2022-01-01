Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pleasant Hill

Go
Pleasant Hill restaurants
Toast

Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar

60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted almonds, green onion, sesame-ginger vinaigrette
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, granny smith apples, hearts of palm, dried cherries, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasant Hill

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

Prawns

Salmon

Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Clams

Map

More near Pleasant Hill to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston