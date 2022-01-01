Mahi mahi in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|MAHI SANDWICH
|$14.00
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Crispy Mahi Sandwich
|$20.00
Mahi-Mahi marinated in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour, lightly fried, Beach House slaw, remoulade sauce, on a toasted Challah bun
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Mahi Platter
|$18.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
|Mahi Taco
|$15.00
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi
|$17.95
well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes