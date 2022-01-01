Mahi mahi in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

First Catch Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
MAHI SANDWICH$14.00
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO image

 

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Mahi Sandwich$20.00
Mahi-Mahi marinated in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour, lightly fried, Beach House slaw, remoulade sauce, on a toasted Challah bun
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Platter$18.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
Mahi Taco$15.00
More about The Fish Joint
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

 

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi-Mahi$17.95
well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.

