Egg rolls in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve egg rolls

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
1. Egg Roll, Szechuan Chicken$7.95
15. Egg Roll, Cashew Chicken$7.95
12. Egg Roll, General Tso’s Chicken$8.75
spicy 🌶
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$12.50
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, house corned beef hash, pickled onion slaw & Cheddar cheese - served with hot honey sauce for dipping.
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH - Portsmouth, NH

