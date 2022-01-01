Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic bread

East Side Pizzeria image

PIZZA

East Side Pizzeria

5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth

Avg 3.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.99
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$7.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
Pizza Box - Portsmouth image

 

Pizza Box - Portsmouth

2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti bolognese with a garlic bread slice$13.00
More about Pizza Box - Portsmouth

