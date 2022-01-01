Greek salad in Powell
More about Koble Greek Italian Grill
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Koble Greek Italian Grill
176 W Olentangy St, Powell
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, olives, topped with our house vinaigrette.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
9711 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips