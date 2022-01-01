Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Homemade chicken salad with apples and pecans served on a toasted bun with lettuce and melted provolone.
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Capital Club 16

16 West Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, and avocado on sourdough bread
More about Capital Club 16

