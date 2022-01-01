Chicken salad sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Homemade chicken salad with apples and pecans served on a toasted bun with lettuce and melted provolone.
Brew Coffee Bar
2310 Bale St, Raleigh
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread