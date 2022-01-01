Egg rolls in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve egg rolls

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Brewery Bhavana image

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Pork & Chive Shumai$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Char Siu Bao$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Seoul$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
Kona$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
Tokyo$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Wings (5)$9.29
Medium Wings (20)$26.79
Small Boneless (10)$13.59
