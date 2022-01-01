Egg rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|10 Wings
|$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about Brewery Bhavana
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|General Tso
|$21.80
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
|Pork & Chive Shumai
|$15.80
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
|Char Siu Bao
|$15.80
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
More about The Bowls / The Katsu
HAMBURGERS
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Seoul
|$11.50
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
|Kona
|$12.75
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, red radish, micro-greens, masago, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
|Tokyo
|$10.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, charred corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce