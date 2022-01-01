Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve muffins

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Chocolate Muffin$4.50
Vegan Morning Glory Muffin$4.99
Item pic

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.00
Blueberry muffin from Ninth st Bakery
Item pic

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
Strawberry and citrus zest muffin, served with honey butter.
(vegetarian)
Consumer pic

 

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Muffin - Jumbo$5.00
Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
>>Mystery Muffin Monday<<$3.50
6 Mystery Muffins. Every Monday. All Muffins Contain Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, & Soy. *Some May Contain Nuts*
Muffin(s) will be chosen for you randomly if you place the order online. You may pick your choice of muffin if ordering in person.
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mocha Muffin$3.50
Coffee muffin with choc chips!
Honey Pistachio Muffin$3.50
Honey muffin with pistachios
Peanut Butter Banana Muffin$3.50
Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, and Roasted Banana. Topped with Chocolate Streusel
