French toast in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve french toast
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Cannoli French Toast
|$14.00
cannoli filling, almond cookie crumble, pistachios
|Cannoli French Toast
|$14.00
More about Squawk Cafe
Squawk Cafe
2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading
|Berry French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberry, Blueberry, Strawberry Puree, Whipped Cream, PA Maple Syrup
|French Toast Short Stack
|$7.00
1/2 Size, Butter, PA Maple Syrup
|Caramel Pretzel French Toast
|$13.00
Pretzel Crumb, Caramel Crunch, Whipped Cream Cheese, PA Maple Syrup, Butter