Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve french toast

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Bagel$2.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar image

 

B2 Bistro + Bar

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli French Toast$14.00
cannoli filling, almond cookie crumble, pistachios
Cannoli French Toast$14.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Banner pic

 

Squawk Cafe

2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry French Toast$13.00
Strawberry, Blueberry, Strawberry Puree, Whipped Cream, PA Maple Syrup
French Toast Short Stack$7.00
1/2 Size, Butter, PA Maple Syrup
Caramel Pretzel French Toast$13.00
Pretzel Crumb, Caramel Crunch, Whipped Cream Cheese, PA Maple Syrup, Butter
More about Squawk Cafe
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fhk French Toast$13.00
3 pieces of toast served with seasonal topping. NOT DF or GF.
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Cheesecake

Fajita Salad

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Hummus

Vegetarian Pizza

Chai Lattes

Italian Subs

Map

More near Reading to explore

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston