Hummus in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve hummus
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|A la Carte Chicken Skewer
|$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chicken Shish Tawook Plate
|$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
3154 Woodside Road, Woodside
|Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread
|$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Pasha Mediterranean
837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$18.50
Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Served with rice and salad.
|Lahmacun (2 orders)
|$16.00
2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.
|House Combination Plate
|$20.95
Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros.
Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Village Bakery
3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Mediterranean Sea Bream
|$39.00
Broccoli di Ciccio, caper-brown butter sauce
|Roast Half-Chicken Under a Brick
|$31.00
Iacopi Farms Butter Beans, Salsa Verde, Garlic Confit
|Roasted Salmon
|$36.00
Preserved Tomatoes, Sultanas, Olive Vinaigrette