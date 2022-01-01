Rehoboth Beach American restaurants you'll love

Square One Grill image

 

Square One Grill

10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAPPY CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
DARRYL'S$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
Grilled Asparagus$7.00
with red pepper aioli
More about Square One Grill
Federal Fritter & Bistro image

 

Federal Fritter & Bistro

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porcini & Chestnut Soup ( gf)$12.00
Freshly roasted chestnuts, porcini mushrooms, shaved scallions (gf)
Heirloom Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Curry (pb)$29.00
Plant-Based: Saffron Basmati Rice, Baby Carrots, Cilantro
Layered Berry Cake (pb)$10.00
vanilla cake, strawberry mousse & berries (pb)
More about Federal Fritter & Bistro
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Scallops$35.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion
Short rib nachos$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.
More about Sussex Public House
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth

52 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth
Aqua Bar & Grill image

 

Aqua Bar & Grill

57 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aqua Bar & Grill

