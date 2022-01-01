Rehoboth Beach American restaurants you'll love
Square One Grill
10 N First Street, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|HAPPY CAULIFLOWER
|$15.00
Battered Cauliflower, Tso Sauce, Sesame
|DARRYL'S
|$29.00
Two crab filled corn tortillas topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream served with risotto & asparagus
|Grilled Asparagus
|$7.00
with red pepper aioli
Federal Fritter & Bistro
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Porcini & Chestnut Soup ( gf)
|$12.00
Freshly roasted chestnuts, porcini mushrooms, shaved scallions (gf)
|Heirloom Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Curry (pb)
|$29.00
Plant-Based: Saffron Basmati Rice, Baby Carrots, Cilantro
|Layered Berry Cake (pb)
|$10.00
vanilla cake, strawberry mousse & berries (pb)
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Fresh large scallops, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. Perfectly seared and topped with lemongrass beurre blanc and gremolata. Served with sautéed grape tomato, spinach, garlic, fresh basil, and caramelized onion
|Short rib nachos
|$15.00
Our house short rib, shredded over crisp tri-color tortillas, house queso, blended cheeses, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth
52 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach