Grilled chicken quesadillas in Revere
Revere restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
More about Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
194 Shirley Ave C1, Revere
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Served with cilantro, onion and with two
corn tortillas. Includes lime and salsa on the side.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito/Bowl
|$10.75
All burritos/bowls include rice, beans, lettuce, pico de
gallo, cream and cheese.
More about Esquite Taqueria
Esquite Taqueria
1148 North Shore Road, Revere
|Horchata (CONTAINS NUTS)
|$5.00
Our house made (24oz) Horchata (milk based)
WARNING CONTAINS NUTS!
|Fish Taco
|$5.50
Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
|Single Birria Taco
|$3.75
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!