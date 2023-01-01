Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili burgers in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve chili burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire

3617 Shire, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1271 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month$12.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas Chili, diced onions, Fritos Corn Chips, and mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cheesy Chili Burger$18.00
Choice of fire-grilled Impossible patty, Soy Free Better Balance patty, or bean patty, Topped with grilled onions, house-made chili, and queso on a bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles on the side. Choice of fries or quinoa broccoli salad on the side.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Gumbo

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Steaks

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (656 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (151 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (656 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (444 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (760 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston