Chili burgers in Richardson

Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
3617 Shire, Richardson
|Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month
|$12.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas Chili, diced onions, Fritos Corn Chips, and mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|The Cheesy Chili Burger
|$18.00
Choice of fire-grilled Impossible patty, Soy Free Better Balance patty, or bean patty, Topped with grilled onions, house-made chili, and queso on a bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles on the side. Choice of fries or quinoa broccoli salad on the side.