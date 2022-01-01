Chili in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chili
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.98
|Pitch Fork Chili
|$11.49
Snuffers
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Bowl - Chili
|$6.99
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill
720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson
|Cup of WN Chili
|$4.49
House Made Texas Chili Garnished With Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions And Diced Jalapenos
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (pack) 25gm
|$2.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Pack (24 grams)
|$2.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Small)
Dog Haus
744 S Central Expressway, Richardson
|CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Sweet Thai Chilies Wings (6)
|$7.95