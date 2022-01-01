Shockoe Bottom bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Shockoe Bottom
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
|$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
|CHOW BELLA
|$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
|CLASSIC STATION 2
|$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|JOLLOF RICE / ROASTED CHICKEN
|$18.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and roasted chicken
|JOLLOF RICE / LAMB
|$25.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and grilled lamb.
|JOLLOF RICE
|$12.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and your choice of protein.