Fish tacos in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve fish tacos
University of Beer
1516 Euerka Road, Roseville
|Mango Habanero Fish Tacos
|$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Zócalo
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville
|2 for $25 Taco Tuesday
|$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.