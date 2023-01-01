Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve tandoori

Banner pic

 

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$14.99
Chicken marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
Tandoori Biryani$14.99
Tandoori Biryani is an aromatic dish made with chef special long grain basmati rice, Tandoori Chicken legs legs, herbs & homemade tandoori masala.
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
Item pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Tikka$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken or Paneer marinated in Exotic Spices.
Tandoori Tikka Taco$9.99
Tandoori Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread.
Tandoori Tikka$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken or Paneer marinated in Exotic Spices.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Tuna Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Pasta

Ravioli

Croissants

Flautas

Enchiladas

Pies

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston