Tandoori in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve tandoori
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Tandoori Chicken
|$14.99
Chicken marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
|Tandoori Biryani
|$14.99
Tandoori Biryani is an aromatic dish made with chef special long grain basmati rice, Tandoori Chicken legs legs, herbs & homemade tandoori masala.
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Tandoori Tikka
|$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken or Paneer marinated in Exotic Spices.
|Tandoori Tikka Taco
|$9.99
Tandoori Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread.
