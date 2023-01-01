Tandoori chicken in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock
|Tandoori Chicken
|$13.99
Chicken marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant
300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock
|Tandoori Chicken Taco
|$9.99
Tandoori Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread.
|Chicken Tandoori Tikka
|$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken marinated in Exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.
