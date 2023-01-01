Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Chicken marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
Tandoori Chicken$14.69
Chicken marinated in a blend of yogurt, exotic herbs, and barbequed in clay oven
AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

Tandoori Chicken Taco$9.99
Tandoori Chicken or Paneer, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Tandoori Sauce on a Naan Bread.
Chicken Tandoori Tikka$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken marinated in Exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$11.99
Barbecued Boneless Chicken marinated in Exotic Spices, cooked in a clay-pit oven and served on a Sizzling Skillet with freshly prepared Mint chutney.
