Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Tiger

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
More about Tiger
Camden Spit & Larder

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
Baby Beets$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Frog & Slim

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Frog & Slim
University of Beer

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
Taqueria Jalisco

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Capitol Garage

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Tofu Hash$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
Chili Tofu Burrito$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
More about Capitol Garage

