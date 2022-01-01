Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Tiger
722 K St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Crispy Bird
|$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
|Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
|Fire Bird
|$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Camden Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
|Baby Beets
|$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
|NY Strip Steak
|$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chili Tofu Hash
|$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
|Chili Tofu Burrito
|$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs