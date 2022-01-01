Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken salad

Schlafly Bankside image

 

Schlafly Bankside

920 South Main Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.75
Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, avocado & white cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
More about Schlafly Bankside
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Item pic

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buff Chicken Salad$18.00
a blend of romaine, iceberg, and greens with tomatoes, red onion, avocado, grilled or crispy buffalo chicken and homemade ranch
Buff Chicken Salad small$11.00
More about Okane's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Pretzels

Garlic Cheese Bread

Ravioli

Pancakes

Cannellonis

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Charles to explore

St Charles

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston