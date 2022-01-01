Chicken salad in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken salad
Schlafly Bankside
920 South Main Street, St Charles
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, avocado & white cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.