Avocado toast in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Stella's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Morgan's Avocado Toast
|$12.95
Rustic sourdough topped with avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, 2 eggs, and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side.
More about The Crumb Factory
The Crumb Factory
5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
2 Slices of Sourdough Toast and Fresh
Avocado.
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Grilled Sourdough Toast, Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo. Topped with a Fried Egg
More about The Library Restaurant
The Library Restaurant
600 5th Street South, St Petersburg
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
focaccia, whipped avocado, heirloom tomato agrodolce, truffled arugula
More about BANDIT
BANDIT
2662 Central Avenue Florida 33712, Saint Petersburg
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
*action required to MAKE IT VEGAN* — modify below for NO COTIJA CHEESE*
•
TOASTED SOURDOUGH TOPPED WITH: GUACAMOLE • TOASTED SEED BLEND (SESAME, BLACK SESAME, PEPITA) • COTIJA CHEESE • CHIMICHURRI • WATERMELON RADISH • BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES • GARNISHED WITH PEA TENDRILS DRESED IN HOUSEMADE CHILI OIL
don't forget to add a SOFT EGG if ya wanna :)
MAKE IT VEGAN — check box for NO COTIJA CHEESE