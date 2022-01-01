Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve avocado toast

Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Morgan's Avocado Toast$12.95
Rustic sourdough topped with avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, 2 eggs, and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side.
More about Stella's
The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.50
2 Slices of Sourdough Toast and Fresh
Avocado.
More about The Crumb Factory
Item pic

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
Grilled Sourdough Toast, Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo. Topped with a Fried Egg
More about Red Mesa
The Library Restaurant image

 

The Library Restaurant

600 5th Street South, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
focaccia, whipped avocado, heirloom tomato agrodolce, truffled arugula
More about The Library Restaurant
Avocado Toast image

 

BANDIT

2662 Central Avenue Florida 33712, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast$12.00
*action required to MAKE IT VEGAN* — modify below for NO COTIJA CHEESE*

TOASTED SOURDOUGH TOPPED WITH: GUACAMOLE • TOASTED SEED BLEND (SESAME, BLACK SESAME, PEPITA) • COTIJA CHEESE • CHIMICHURRI • WATERMELON RADISH • BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES • GARNISHED WITH PEA TENDRILS DRESED IN HOUSEMADE CHILI OIL
don't forget to add a SOFT EGG if ya wanna :)
MAKE IT VEGAN — check box for NO COTIJA CHEESE
More about BANDIT

