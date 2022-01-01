Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Saint Petersburg

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve garlic bread

Banner pic

 

Top Slice Pizzeria

21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread Stix$4.67
with marinara
Cheesy Garlic Bread Stix$6.54
with marinara
More about Top Slice Pizzeria
Item pic

 

CD Roma Italian Restaurant

1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Served with marinara. Try it with a topping!
More about CD Roma Italian Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd

210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARLIC BREAD STICKS$4.50
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust St. Pete

8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Extra Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Noble Crust St. Pete
Garlic Bread image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete

945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
Portofino Italian Ristorante image

 

Portofino Italian Ristorante

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD$5.00
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Croissants

Burritos

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Taco Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston