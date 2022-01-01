Garlic bread in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Top Slice Pizzeria
Top Slice Pizzeria
21 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg
|Garlic Bread Stix
|$4.67
with marinara
|Cheesy Garlic Bread Stix
|$6.54
with marinara
More about CD Roma Italian Restaurant
CD Roma Italian Restaurant
1462 66TH ST N, Saint Petersburg
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Served with marinara. Try it with a topping!
More about The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
The Island Grille & Raw Bar - 210 Madonna Blvd
210 Madonna Blvd, Tierra Verde
|GARLIC BREAD STICKS
|$4.50
More about Noble Crust St. Pete
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust St. Pete
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|Extra Garlic Bread
|$2.00
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria - St. Pete
945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano